Classifieds - April 2018

Auto
CARS/TRUCKS WANTED
All Make/Models 2000-2015! Any Condition. Running or Not. Competitive Offer! Free Towing! We’re Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-416-2330.
CASH FOR CARS
We Buy Any Condition Vehicle, 2000 and Newer. Nation’s Top Car Buyer! Free Towing From Anywhere! Call Now: 1-800-864-5960.
Education
AIRLINES ARE HIRING
Get FAA approved hands on Aviation training. Financial Aid for qualified students - Career placement assistance. CALL Aviation Institute of Maintenance 888-686-1704
TRUCK DRIVER TRAINEES NEEDED NOW!
Earn $1000 per week! Paid CDL Training! STEVENS TRANSPORT COVERS ALL COSTS! 1-877-209-1309 drive4stevens.com
Finance
Over $10K in debt?
Be debt free in 24-48 months. Pay nothing to enroll. Call National Debt Relief at 866-243-0510.
Miscellaneous
OXYGEN
Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 844-558-7482
INVENTORS
FREE INFORMATION PACKAGE Have your product idea developed affordably by the Research & Development pros and presented to manufacturers. Call 1-888-501-0236 for a Free Idea Starter Guide. Submit your idea for a free consultation.
Lung Cancer?
Were you an INDUSTRIAL or CONSTRUCTION TRADESMAN and recently diagnosed with LUNG CANCER? You and your family may be entitled to a SIGNIFICANT CASH AWARD. Call 877-648-6308 for your risk free consultation.
LIVING WITH KNEE OR BACK PAIN?
Medicare recipients that suffer with pain may qualify for a low or no cost knee or back brace. Call 844-308-4307
DISH TV
$59.99 For 190 Channels + $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply 1-800-718-1593
SAVE YOUR HOME!
Are you behind paying your MORTGAGE? Denied a Loan Modification? Is the bank threatening foreclosure? CALL Homeowner's Relief Line now for Help! 855-794-7358
SUPPORT
our service members, veterans and their families in their time of need. For more information visit the Fisher House website at www.fisherhouse.org
Seniors
THE WISDOM OF ELDERHOOD
For men and women over 65. Using impromptu writing as a tool, join a group of your peers and explore your life's meaningful moments. Professional facilitator. 240-432-4080 ruth@elderhoodwisdom.com
A Place for Mom
The nation's largest senior living referral service. A PLACE FOR MOM. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE. No obligation. CALL 855-741-7459
Want to Buy
WANT TO PURCHASE
Minerals and other oil/gas interests. Send details to: P.O. Box 13557, Denver, CO 80201.
Station Wagon
Older station wagon in good condition. Prefer rear-wheel drive. Pay fair price. Pay cash. 303-667-5711
COMIC BOOKS WANTED
Private collector looking for old comic books in any condition. I'll come to you. Call Blaine 303-358-4180