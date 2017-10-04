Classifieds - October 2017

Auto

Donate Your Car to Veterans Today!

Help and Support our Veterans. Fast - FREE pick up. 100% tax deductible. Call 1-800-245-0398

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED

All Make/Models 2000-2016! Any Condition. Running or Not. Competitive Offer! Free Towing! We’re Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-985-1806 or 1-888-416-2330.

CASH FOR CARS

We Buy Any Condition Vehicle, 2000 and Newer. Nation’s Top Car Buyer! Free Towing From Anywhere! Call Now: 1-800-864-5960.

WANTED OLD JAPANESE MOTORCYCLES

KAWASAKI Z1-900 (1972-75), KZ900, KZ1000 (1976-1982), Z1R, KZ 1000MK2 (1979,80), W1-650, H1-500 (1969-72), H2-750 (1972-1975), S1-250, S2-350, S3-400, KH250, KH400, SUZUKI-GS400, GT380, HONDA-CB750K (1969-1976), CBX1000 (1979,80) CASH!! 1-800-772-1142 1-310-721-0726 usa@classicrunners.com

Got an older car, boat or RV?

Do the humane thing. Donate it to the Humane Society. Call 1-855-558-3509

Education

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING

Get FAA Technician certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 866-453-6204

25 DRIVER TRAINEES NEEDED NOW!

Earn $1000 per week! Paid CDL Training! STEVENS TRANSPORT COVERS ALL COSTS! 1-877-209-1309 drive4stevens.com

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING

Get FAA certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 888-686-1704

Employment

Local Courtesy Callers Needed

in your area. Up to $100.00+ per HOUR. Contact bbsteps@yahoo.com or 323-366-5178. No Experience-Start Now!

Make $1,000 Weekly!

Paid in Advance. Mailing Brochures at Home. Easy Pleasant work. Begin Immediately. Age Unimportant. www.HomeBucks.US $$$$$! $1,000'S Weekly! Processing Mail! Send SASE: LISTS/CAD, Springhouse, PA 19477-0396

Work From Home

Earn $2,845 Weekly assembling Information packets. No Experience Necessary! Start Immediately! FREE Information 24hrs. www.RivasPublishing.com or 1-800-250-7884

Financial

Do You Owe $10K+ in IRS Tax Debt?

Take 60 seconds for a FREE Consultation to end IRS collections. Not Valid in MN, WV & ND Call NOW 1-800-214-1903

For Rent

GARAGE SPACES FOR RENT - UNIVERSITY & EVANS

9’x19’, $150/MO. Call 303-948-1717 or Paul, 720-331-3611.

Miscellaneous

LIFELOCK Identity Theft Protection

Do not Wait! Start Guarding Your Identity Today. 3 layers of protection ? Detect, Alert, Restore. Receive 10% off ? Call for Details 1-855-399-2089

Lung Cancer?

And Age 60+? You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. Call 866-428-1639 for Information. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket.

HughesNet

Gen4 satellite internet is ultra fast and secure. Plans as low as $39.99 in select areas. Call 1-855-440-4911 now to get a $50 Gift Card!

Social Security Disability?

Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-498-6323. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar.

Dish Network-Satellite Television Services

Now Over 190 channels for ONLY $49.99/mo! HBO-FREE for one year, FREE Installation, FREE Streaming, FREE HD. Add Internet for $14.95 a month. 1-800-718-1593

Got Knee Pain?

Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 844-502-1809

Spectrum Triple Play

TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-652-9304

NEW AUTHORS WANTED!

Page Publishing will help you self-publish your own book. FREE author submission kit! Limited offer! Why wait? Call now: 866-951-7214

HOTELS FOR HEROES

To find out more about how you can help our service members, veterans and their families in their time of need, visit the Fisher House website at www.fisherhouse.org

OXYGEN

Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 844-558-7482

Seniors

THE WISDOM OF ELDERHOOD

For men and women over 65. Using impromptu writing as a tool, join a group of your peers and explore your life's meaningful moments. Professional facilitator. 240-432-4080 ruthneubr@aol.com

A PLACE FOR MOM.

The nation's largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-844-722-7993

A PLACE FOR MOM.

The nation's largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-800-217-3942

Travel

All Inclusive Resort

packages at Sandals, Dreams, Secrets, Riu, Barcelo, Occidental and many more. Punta Cana, Mexico, Jamaica and many of the Caribbean islands. Search available options for 2017/2018 at www.NCPtravel.com or call 877-270-7260.

Want to Buy

WANT TO PURCHASE

Minerals and other oil/gas interests. Send details to: P.O. Box 13557, Denver, CO 80201.

Want to Buy

Seeking Private Rental Home

2 BR, 1.5 BA. Fully furnished. Jan 23 - Apr 23, 2018. Platt Park, Wash Park, DU. Enclosed yard for dog. Very familiar with Denver. Call Jeff 231-740-3174.