DU hopes new Community Commons will enhance and enliven student culture

Starting this summer, the University of Denver will be embarking on one of its most ambitious and exciting projects in its 154-year history.

The Denver Advantage is a three-phase project, encompassing a First Time/First Year Residence Hall, a new Community Commons and a Career Achievement and Global Alumni Center. The residence hall and commons will break ground this summer, with the Career Achievement Center following in the fall. All three are expected to be completed within two years.

The Community Commons is to become the new central focal point of the DU campus and will house spaces for classes, programming and studying opportunities, along with a new dining center and activities for students and community engagement for after-hours socializing.

× Expand DU sophomore Cassandra Kjorness finds a quiet place to study in the empty Driscoll Student Center. Photo by Electa Draper.

“Most universities have a student center, but we are developing a living room for students and the community,” said Lili Rodriguez, DU vice chancellor of Campus Life and Inclusive Excellence. “We are attempting to create a grand central marketplace and there will be no privacy issues like other universities have with dining halls in the individual dorms.”

DU chose Anderson Mason Dale (AMD) Architects and Moore Ruble Yudell (MRY) Architects & Planners as the architect of record design team for the new residence hall and the commons. The selection process included a student advisory group of nine students, who reviewed proposals and asked questions of all of the firms before making a selection. A student advisory group will provide ongoing input throughout the completion of the projects.

With a goal of enhancing student culture and creating more diversity, the Community Commons will have centralized dining spaces featuring a variety of cultural cuisines to underscore the cosmopolitan student body that DU strives to attract. Student support services will also be located in one specific area instead of being spread out across campus. By creating a more centralized space for students, the university is hoping for a more cohesive culture that, according to Rodriguez, will be an opportunity for attachment for all students and a central spot for everyone.

“We look at it almost like a large canyon with a lazy river flowing through it,” she said.

At most colleges, students set up and cement their clique group by week three. DU is attempting to break that pattern and change things up so undergraduate and graduate students will be mixing, and the art students will be mingling with the law students, and even the Denver community itself will be hanging out on campus.

“DU is a location for major sporting events, Newman Center activities and on-campus lectures. We want them to continue to visit us and be known as a central place in the community where the kids can eat mac and cheese and the parents can have sushi and Mongolian barbecue,” Rodriguez said.

She also said that it’s inconsistent that the traditional campus focus has been on the undergraduate population when graduate students make up 50 percent of the population. This new Community Commons aims to help grad students enjoy campus life and avoid feeling like they have to commute and “punch a clock” along the way, she said. This new setting should allow them to feel like they are a part of DU life as well and can settle in and not have to be going back and forth all of the time.

For Katherine Skeels, graduate student of Library and Information Science, the DU plan for more graduate school inclusiveness seems to be a perfect fit.

Skeels said that important sections on campus, such as the Center for Multicultural Excellence, need new housing, and the new common would be a great place for it. She mentioned that she really doesn’t venture outside of the LIS program and tends to stay within her own college.

“I really don’t know very much about the campus culture and the international student community outside of the LIS program, which is very welcome and inviting.”

If Skeel’s perspective is representative of other graduate students on campus, the Community Commons project would seem to be an ideal way to knit the university closer together.

The commons will cost $72.5 million, but along with the Career Achievement Center, will be paid in part through philanthropy and partnerships of about $45 million

In addition, going forward, all undergraduate and graduate students will pay a new fee of $6.50 per credit hour to support the commons once it is completed in Summer 2020.

The Commons will be constructed on the existing William T. Driscoll Student Center North site with possible expansion to the west, on the north side of Evans Avenue toward Ruffato Hall. DU expects to have a new announcement with more details about the project sometime during the month of May, prior to school getting out for the summer.

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.