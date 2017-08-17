11th Annual Corks & Forks

We are celebrating 11 years of Corks and Forks in August 2017. This NSCD event is an evening of fine wine and delicious cuisine prepared by renowned Denver area chefs plus live music and a silent auction and an incredible atmosphere. Enjoy an amazing evening dining on delicious food and sipping wine while over looking Downtown Denver from the Rooftop Terrace & Marketplace at Davita. 2017 participating restaurants include: Angelo's Taverna, Blue Island Oyster Bar, Epicurean Catering, Habit Doughnut, Humboldt Farm Fish Wine, Manor House, Max's Wine Dive, Postino Wine Cafe, Tupelo Honey, Tayamo, Stoic & Genuine and Relish Catering. Beverages will be served by Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Treasury Wine Estates, Spangalang Brewery, Strange Craft Beer and Suerte Tequila.