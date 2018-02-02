15th Annual Colorado Dulcimer Festival

$130

Saint James Presbyterian Church 3601 W. Belleview Ave., Denver, Colorado 80123

Come learn to play or improve your playing-Hammered and Mountain (lap) dulcimers! 2 full days of workshops, featuring nationally known teachers brought in from out of state as well as local. (Ted Yoder and Kim McKee are our guest teachers!) Dulcimer Orchestra, Contra Dance, and opportunities for great jamming!

A different concert each night, open to the public. For more information on workshops or concerts-www.coloradodulcimerfestival.com

Saint James Presbyterian Church 3601 W. Belleview Ave., Denver, Colorado 80123
