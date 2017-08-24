"1964" The Tribute - Beatles Anniversary Concert

“The Beatles we remember were magical…1964 creates the magic!” Dick Clark

WHAT: It was in August of 1964 when the British invasion first came to Colorado with the group that started it all...the Beatles. If you love the Beatles, you won’t want to miss the most unique, fun and affordable concert event of this summer at Red Rocks with The #1 Beatles Show in the World, “1964” The Tribute.

This group is hailed by critics and fans alike as the most authentic and enduring Beatles tribute in the world. Choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era, “1964” recreates an early 60s live Beatles concert with period instruments, vintage costumes, hairstyles, onstage mannerisms, speaking voices, and unmistakable harmonies of the lads from Liverpool. Over thirty-three years of researching and performing at major concert venues on four different continents has made the “1964” group masters of their craft in capturing the essence of the Beatles live on stage.

This Anniversary celebrates Red Rocks Amphitheatre as one of four original concert sites still remaining from the Beatles first American tour in 1964. Come experience the magic and see what it was like at the beginning.

For more information on “1964” The Tribute please go to: www.1964site.com

This concert benefits Colorado Public Television 12 and is sponsored by 99.5 The Mountain, Cruisin 1430, The Denver Post, Out Front, Marriott Denver West, Hermes Private Car, Prime Time for Seniors, 50Plus Marketplace News, Daily Camera, The Gazette, and Brothers BBQ.

WHEN: Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m. (Gates open at 6:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

TICKETS: $38.50 GA (plus service charge) available on www.AXS.com or calling

1-888-929-7849. Tickets also available through Channel 12 online at www.cpt12.org or by calling 303-296-1212 (M-F 9am-5pm).

TICKET LINKS:

AXS: http://axs.com/events/330558/1964-the-tribute-tickets?skin=redrocks

CPT12: https://www.cpt12.org/1964