2017 Denver Greek Festival

For 52 years The Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral has hosted Denver's largest cultural festival, the Denver Greek Festival. Our festival attracts over 25,000 people to our three day cultural experience.

The Denver Greek Festival donates a portion of our profits to local non-profits. This year we are supporting Extended Hands of Hope a local organization supporting vicitims of sex trafficking.

Our past sponsorships have supported:

Denver Health

Bonfils

The Gathering Place

Save Our Youth

Joshua Station

And more

Come, eat, drink and dance like a Greek while supporting our worthwhile local organizations.