2017 Dora Moore House Tour

Dora Moore PTSA house tour is known for its eclectic combination of historic, modern, and just plain beautiful Capitol Hill homes. After 37 years, the PTSA has facilitated tours through hundreds of homes in Capitol Hill, and this year promises another cool autumn walk through one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Denver.

Due to a 2017 budget crunch, Dora Moore PTSA is helping to pay a portion of a teacher’s salary, but is committed to keeping class sizes small for the diverse and energetic community. This year’s house tour donations will go to keeping the teacher-to-pupil ratio low. The house tour also features a one-of-a-kind silent auction, with wares from many local businesses on offer.

Dora Moore Principal, Karen Barker has taken the school from a yellow school to a green school in just three years despite numerous challenges, like high poverty rates, high numbers of students who speak languages other than English at home, and an aging historic building. The funds from previous house tours have gone to support basic logistics such as repairing the wiring in the computer lab and bus passes for students who cannot get to school any other way, and some not-so-basics like sock hops for the student body to have a chance for a little fun.

The Historic Dora Moore School is the oldest continuously operating school in Colorado, and the PTSA House Tour is the longest running house tour in Capitol Hill.

Dora Moore student body is 75 percent free and reduced lunch, 65 percent students of color, and performing as a green school as rated by the Colorado Dept. of Education.

