2017 Virginia Village Mid Century Modern Home Tour

Have you ever wanted to peek inside one of Denver's spectacular mid-mod homes? Well, now you can tour SEVEN of these delightful gems. And help a local school!The Virginia Village/Ellis Community Association (VVECA) along with homeowners of Mid Century Modern (MCM) homes in the Virginia Village neighborhood of Denver are hosting a home tour on Sunday July 16, 2017 in partnership with Denver Design Week, brought to you by Modern in Denver Magazine. The tour will feature 7 homes, including a lovingly preserved gem, sensitive remodels, and a newly built home inspired by MCM architecture. Proceeds from the event will benefit Ellis Elementary School and VVECA.The self-guided tour is walkable, starting at Ellis Elementary School (1651 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80222) with homes located within the bounds of E. Florida Ave and E. Louisiana Ave and between S. Dahlia St. and S. Glencoe Street. The tour is expected to take 60 to 90 minutes, tours begin at 11am and end at 3pm (all homes on the tour will be closed to guests by 4pm).The MCM home tour is intended to celebrate the Krisana Park neighborhood's recent passing of a Conservation Overlay District to protect the unique character of the neighborhood. We are opening our doors to the community to showcase the distinct architectural details that give our neighborhood its charm, and also to highlight the importance of preservation at a time of unprecedented growth in Denver.We encourage you to purchase your tickets ahead of the event. Individual tickets purchased ahead of the event will cost $25. Tickets purchased the day of the event onsite will cost $30.Refund Policy: Refunds must be requested 7 days prior to the event. No refunds will be given less than 7 days prior to the event. The event will happen rain or shine.