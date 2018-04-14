The 2018 Colors of the Mind gala connects more than 450 highly-vested individuals, passionate corporations and dedicated healthcare organizations who join our efforts to lead the fight to stop seizures, find a cure and overcome the challenges created by epilepsy.

This centerpiece fundraising event directly supports the vital programs and resources that only the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado offers, including our specially designed summer camp experiences for children with epilepsy; first-responder, nurse and teacher training; Project UPLIFT to battle depression and anxiety attributed to epilepsy; specialized healthcare referrals; and countless other educational resources.

Seawell Ballroom, Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1350 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80204