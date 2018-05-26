20th Annual Denver Arts Festival

The Denver Arts Festival (formerly Downtown Denver Arts Festival) continues to be dedicated to supporting Colorado visual artists while showcasing a select group of national artists. The Denver Arts Festival holds its annual premier event May 26-27 at Stapleton. The fine art and fine craft exhibition features over 100 of Colorado’s best artists along with a select group of national artists while over 50,000 people are expected to attend.

We will be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in 2018. Many of you may remember the event when it began as the Celebrate Colorado Artists Festival. The original vision of the event is still to promote artists that call Colorado their home while also showcasing juried national artists. We are expecting the 2018 festival to be the best yet. The quality of the art was exceptional in 2017 and having the festival in its new location will allow art patrons ease of parking and getting around the festival.