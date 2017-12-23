23rd Annual Winter Solabration
Adults $32, Teens/Students $19, Children (6-12) $9, under 6 free
Joyful Ballroom 3695 W. 72nd Avenue, Westminster, Colorado 80030
Come Solabrate at the 32nd Annual Winter Solabration - Denver's most unique holiday celebration! Wassail, singing, and dancing for all. Plus great entertainment - Bryan Connolly Extreme Juggling, storyteller Susan Marie Frontczak, the Maroon Bells Morris Dancers, the Solstice Sword Dancers, and a traditional Mummers' Play. And more! (See our website)
