25 Hot Homebased Businesses to Start for Under $1000

Explore at least 25 profitable, homebased businesses that you can start for less than $1,000. In fact, many can be started for almost nothing! For each business, discuss start-up requirements and how to find its market niche, as well as how to develop an action plan to get your business going. Discover why some businesses will fit you better than others. The most important benefit will be in freeing your creativity to the many ways you can make a living from your home. This class can be the key to an exciting and profitable future! Steve Veltkamp is a speaker, trainer, and entrepreneur with a passion for freedom through self-employment. Trained as an instructor and qualified as a Master Training Specialist in the Navy, he created Biz$hop. Called a "master of multi-tasking" in Success Magazine, his business ventures include import/export, consulting, publishing, webmaster services, and seminars.