Join the Denver Art Museum for the 28th Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration. The event will include fun activities for everyone, including American Indian dancers and drum groups, hands-on family-friendly activities, yummy fry bread and artist interactions. Former Native Arts Artists-in-Residence Melanie Yazzie, Gregg Deal and Walt Pourier will host artmaking activities at this year’s powwow as part of their collaborative project Action X Community X Togetherness.

The Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration is one of the museum’s longest-running events and was one of the first events added to museum programming with SCFD support. All visitors receive free general museum admission during powwow. For more information, please visit denverartmuseum.org or call 720-865-5000.