2nd Annual Asbury Elementary Food Drive

Help Support Hands Up For the Children

Please help us by donating nutritious non-perishable items! (NO glass containers, please!)

Rice, beans, canned vegetables, soup, cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, pasta, tuna fish, crackers, pasta sauce, peanut butter, nuts, gift cards, money donation, canned fruit, pancake mix, muffin mix, applesauce, breakfast bars, chili salsa, graham crackers, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, lotion, shampoo/ conditioner.

www.handsupforthechildren.org