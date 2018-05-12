2nd Annual Asbury Elementary Food Drive
Drop Off Location 1945 S. Ogden St., Denver, Colorado 80210
Help Support Hands Up For the Children
Please help us by donating nutritious non-perishable items! (NO glass containers, please!)
Rice, beans, canned vegetables, soup, cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, pasta, tuna fish, crackers, pasta sauce, peanut butter, nuts, gift cards, money donation, canned fruit, pancake mix, muffin mix, applesauce, breakfast bars, chili salsa, graham crackers, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, lotion, shampoo/ conditioner.
www.handsupforthechildren.org
