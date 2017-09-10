The 39th Annual Park Hill Home Tour & Street Fair will take place on Sunday, September 10th, 2017 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Tour eight homes in Denver’s most architecturally diverse neighborhood (this year’s tour homes include Colonial Revival, French Country, Mediterranean, and Tudor) and then enjoy the free Street Fair with vendors, live entertainment, food trucks, a wine & beer garden, and children's activities. Home Tour ticket sales will begin mid-August online and September 1 in retail locations. Prices will be $20 for adults (13+) and $15 for seniors (65+) and children (7-12). Children 6 and under are free. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the event so be sure to buy in advance! Visit www.parkhillhometour.org. The Park Hill Home Tour & Street Fair benefits Greater Park Hill Community, Inc (GPHC), a non-profit registered neighborhood organization that promotes the character and vibrancy of Park Hill; provides resources, information, and advocacy; and preserves quality of life and the history of the neighborhood.