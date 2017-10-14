39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA

to Google Calendar - 39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA - 2017-10-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA - 2017-10-14 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA - 2017-10-14 12:00:00 iCalendar - 39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA - 2017-10-14 12:00:00

Renaissance Hotel 3801 Quebec St., Denver, Colorado 80207

39th Annual Tribute to Black Women Luncheon featuring CNN, MSNBC, and FOX news contributor Tara Dowdell as the keynote speaker

Courageous Women: A Call to Activism

Doors open at 11:30am, Program begins at 12:00pm

2017 HONOREES

Clementine Washington Pigford

Janiece Mackey

Xakema Henderson

Rev. Tammy Garrett-Williams

Info
Renaissance Hotel 3801 Quebec St., Denver, Colorado 80207 View Map
Politics & Activism - Event
to Google Calendar - 39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA - 2017-10-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA - 2017-10-14 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA - 2017-10-14 12:00:00 iCalendar - 39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA - 2017-10-14 12:00:00