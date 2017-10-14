39th Annual tribute to Black Women - CBWPA
Renaissance Hotel 3801 Quebec St., Denver, Colorado 80207
39th Annual Tribute to Black Women Luncheon featuring CNN, MSNBC, and FOX news contributor Tara Dowdell as the keynote speaker
Courageous Women: A Call to Activism
Doors open at 11:30am, Program begins at 12:00pm
2017 HONOREES
Clementine Washington Pigford
Janiece Mackey
Xakema Henderson
Rev. Tammy Garrett-Williams
Info
Renaissance Hotel 3801 Quebec St., Denver, Colorado 80207 View Map
Politics & Activism - Event