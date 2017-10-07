3rd Annual Cherry Creek North Art Feast

Cherry Creek North 299 Milwaukee St. Ste. 201, Denver, Colorado 80206

You're invited for a collision of food and art during this walking tour of Cherry Creek North, featuring the area’s most acclaimed galleries and select bites from renowned restaurants. Art Feast is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for culinary and artistic interaction, sampling and learning, in a re-imagined way. Each participating gallery will showcase creativity at work in their own, unique fashion.

Even better? It's free!

Info
Cherry Creek North 299 Milwaukee St. Ste. 201, Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map
Arts - Event, Festivals & Fairs - Event
