3rd Annual Cherry Creek North Art Feast
Cherry Creek North 299 Milwaukee St. Ste. 201, Denver, Colorado 80206
You're invited for a collision of food and art during this walking tour of Cherry Creek North, featuring the area’s most acclaimed galleries and select bites from renowned restaurants. Art Feast is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for culinary and artistic interaction, sampling and learning, in a re-imagined way. Each participating gallery will showcase creativity at work in their own, unique fashion.
Even better? It's free!
