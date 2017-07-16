3rd Columbian Independence Festival

The ASOCOCO Organization invites you to the 3rd Colombian Independence Festival. Within the framework of this celebration, cultural and artistic events will be carried out that seek to exalt national values, strengthen ties between Colombians resident in the state, creating spaces to spread the Colombian culture.Come join us to experience the variety of delicious cuisine that Colombia has to offer. From authentic empanadas and arepas to traditional bandeja paisa, you will truly enjoy the amazing flavors of Colombia!