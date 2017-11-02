4-course Scotch Dinner at Charcoal Bistro

Charcoal Bistro, located on historic South Gaylord Street in the popular Wash Park neighborhood, is hosting a Chef-inspired, 4-course Dinner and Scotch pairing. Guests will enjoy four single malt scotch flights, each perfectly matched with seasonal fare from Charcoal Bistro’s scratch kitchen. The 4-course, $75/per person dinner includes:

Course 1: The Macallan 12, paired with roasted Heirloom Beets, Bergamot Goat Cheese Mousse, Compressed Apple with Burnt Onion Powder & Sunflower Seeds

Course 2: Balvenie Doublewood paired with seared Skuna Bay Salmon with Freekeh, Kale, Chanterelles, Fermented Red Cabbage Pureé, and Butter Dashi

Course 3: Dalwhinnie paired with NY Strip, Yukon Gold and Sweet Potato Pavé, Romanesco, Persimmons, and Thyme Scented Demi

Course 4: Laphroaig paired with a Danish Blue Cheese Ice Cream Sandwich with Charred Marshmallow and Chocolate Cookie.

No modifications/substitutions. Please notify us in advance of any food allergies.

Prepared by: Chef de Cuisine, Greg Lucero & Sous Chef, Ryan Higgins