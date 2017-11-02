4-course Scotch Dinner at Charcoal Bistro
Charcoal Bistro 1028 S. Gaylord St., Denver, Colorado 80209
Charcoal Bistro, located on historic South Gaylord Street in the popular Wash Park neighborhood, is hosting a Chef-inspired, 4-course Dinner and Scotch pairing. Guests will enjoy four single malt scotch flights, each perfectly matched with seasonal fare from Charcoal Bistro’s scratch kitchen. The 4-course, $75/per person dinner includes:
Course 1: The Macallan 12, paired with roasted Heirloom Beets, Bergamot Goat Cheese Mousse, Compressed Apple with Burnt Onion Powder & Sunflower Seeds
Course 2: Balvenie Doublewood paired with seared Skuna Bay Salmon with Freekeh, Kale, Chanterelles, Fermented Red Cabbage Pureé, and Butter Dashi
Course 3: Dalwhinnie paired with NY Strip, Yukon Gold and Sweet Potato Pavé, Romanesco, Persimmons, and Thyme Scented Demi
Course 4: Laphroaig paired with a Danish Blue Cheese Ice Cream Sandwich with Charred Marshmallow and Chocolate Cookie.
No modifications/substitutions. Please notify us in advance of any food allergies.
Prepared by: Chef de Cuisine, Greg Lucero & Sous Chef, Ryan Higgins