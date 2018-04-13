This Spring, the Children’s Diabetes Foundation will host their 40th Annual Spring Brass Ring Luncheon and Fashion Show benefiting programs of the Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. The event will be held on Friday, April 13th, 2018 at the Hilton Denver City Center located at 1701 California street (formerly Marriott City Center).

This year’s luncheon Gala Chair is Lori Finch. The fashion show will be presented by Mariel Boutique featuring Nicole Bakti by Aida. Mariel is a full-service boutique with ready to wear, evening wear, jewelry, under- garments, shoes and a bridal salon in Denver’s Cherry Creek.

For more information about the event please call Susie Hummell at 303-628-5109 (direct) or email at susie@childrensdiabetesfoundation.org. For more information about Children’s Diabetes Foundation visit: www.ChildrensDiabetesFoundation.org