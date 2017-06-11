5 Virtues Qigong Day Retreat For Self and Social Healing with Sarah Horn

A Chi Wellness Qigong Education Program and Full Day Retreat to Nourish the Soul, Refine the Consciousness

PEACE STARTS HERE. This one-day retreat provides powerfully immersive experiential learning and practice of the “5 Constant (Taoist) Virtues,” undeniable natural laws based on the principles of the 5 element system of Chinese philosophy.

Restoring the vitality of these natural laws within ourselves and our relationships activates consciousness to eliminate unhealthy emotional patterns, strengthen our Spirit-Soul Connection, and refine our ability to live joyfully and prosper.

We engage in specific qigong exercises, including the deeply cleansing Healing Sounds, as well as in communication and contemplative practices that refine Goodness in daily living to restore pure health and balance within us and benevolence in our world.

Tuition for this full-day retreat includes learning materials, lunch, and practice DVD.