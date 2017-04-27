Join Washington Street Community Center (WSCC) for our 50 Year Celebration event!

WSCC has been serving the ever-changing needs of the Washington Park neighborhood for 50 years. Over the years we have provided services for over a million neighbors!

Each year nearly 25,000 people walk through our doors; attending our special events, sharing a meal with their neighbors, and enjoying quality programming for their children.

To celebrate this milestone we’ve selected the elegant Wellshire Events Center to host. Wellshire is centrally located to Denver and has its own rich history.

We’ll have a sit-down three-course dinner beginning with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres.

We’re excited to celebrate WSCC’s traditions with our community.

We hope to see you there.