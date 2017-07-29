5th Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest

130 juried artists and craftsmen will hail from 30 different states to showcase their work at the Cheesman Park Art Fest; a free, two-day festival in one of Denver’s prized historic parks. The show takes place on the southwest roads of Cheesman, where patrons can shop the works of potters, painters, jewelers, sculptors, glass artists, and more – in a wide range of prices! This event is free of any commercial booths or sales, it's simply all about authentic, handcrafted artwork.

This colorful outdoor festival is currently ranked #4 in the nation for sales of Classic & Contemporary Craft by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2016, and Top of the Town by 5280 (Denver's Magazine), in 2015. Charming & walkable, with work that is top-notch yet attainable, the Cheesman Park Art Fest has you culturally covered from live music beneath the trees to Denver's best food trucks!