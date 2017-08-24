7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today!

to Google Calendar - 7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today! - 2017-08-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today! - 2017-08-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today! - 2017-08-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - 7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today! - 2017-08-24 17:00:00

Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209

Presented by Tim Pahuta

Learn 7 ways that you can engage the parasympathetic nervous system prior to eating. HOW a person eats is equally as important as WHAT a person eats. With the parasympathetic nervous system engaged, a person can truly receive nourishment from food—energy, nutrients, satiation, etc. Learn the importance of the Autonomic Nervous System and the huge role it plays in our digestion and the way we feel.

Info
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map
Health & Wellness - Event
to Google Calendar - 7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today! - 2017-08-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today! - 2017-08-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today! - 2017-08-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - 7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today! - 2017-08-24 17:00:00