7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today!
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
Presented by Tim Pahuta
Learn 7 ways that you can engage the parasympathetic nervous system prior to eating. HOW a person eats is equally as important as WHAT a person eats. With the parasympathetic nervous system engaged, a person can truly receive nourishment from food—energy, nutrients, satiation, etc. Learn the importance of the Autonomic Nervous System and the huge role it plays in our digestion and the way we feel.
Info
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map
Health & Wellness - Event