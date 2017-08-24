7 Ways to Transform Your Body Today!

Presented by Tim Pahuta

Learn 7 ways that you can engage the parasympathetic nervous system prior to eating. HOW a person eats is equally as important as WHAT a person eats. With the parasympathetic nervous system engaged, a person can truly receive nourishment from food—energy, nutrients, satiation, etc. Learn the importance of the Autonomic Nervous System and the huge role it plays in our digestion and the way we feel.