7th Annual Festival of Lights in Downtown Denver

Colorado Hebrew Chorale's 7th Annual ChanukahCelebration

Festival of Lights in downtown Denver

With Special Guests: Denver Jewish Day School Glee Club

Bring Your Own Menorah for the 3rd Night of Chanukah!

Don't have a menorah? Let us know-we'll provide one for you!

Thursday, December 14, 2017, 6 p.m.

The Champa Studio, 1245 Champa Street, 3rd Floor

Denver, CO 80202

All are welcome to join in the Chanukah Festival: Food, Family-Friendly, and Fun!

1245 Champa is in the Heart of downtown Denver, convenient to Light-Rail and Parking.

Event is for all ages, including the Young and the Young at Heart!

Free and Open to the Public/RSVP Required