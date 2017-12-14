7th Annual Festival of Lights in Downtown Denver
The Champa Studio 1245 Champa St., 3rd Floor, Denver, Colorado 80202
Colorado Hebrew Chorale's 7th Annual ChanukahCelebration
Festival of Lights in downtown Denver
With Special Guests: Denver Jewish Day School Glee Club
Bring Your Own Menorah for the 3rd Night of Chanukah!
Don't have a menorah? Let us know-we'll provide one for you!
Thursday, December 14, 2017, 6 p.m.
The Champa Studio, 1245 Champa Street, 3rd Floor
Denver, CO 80202
All are welcome to join in the Chanukah Festival: Food, Family-Friendly, and Fun!
1245 Champa is in the Heart of downtown Denver, convenient to Light-Rail and Parking.
Event is for all ages, including the Young and the Young at Heart!
Free and Open to the Public/RSVP Required