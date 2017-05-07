The 7th Annual New Beginnings Pow Wow will be one to remember! The event will feature plenty of attractions, including Native American jewelry and crafts, food, and traditional dancing. Stop by and experience an incredible cultural event.

Pow Wows are the Native American people's way of meeting together, to join in dancing, singing, visiting, and making new friendships. This is a time when dance and music honor the resilient cultural history of Native American peoples and traditions.

The vibrant display of American Indian culture is offered free and open to the University of Denver community and the city of Denver. The beauty of a pow wow resides in its overreaching unity and sanctity. People of all tribal affiliations and races can participate in a powwow. A brief history and information of each performance will be presented.

The DU Pow Wow has become a campus-wide event with support from the Chancellor's office, DU Programming Board, and the Center for Multicultural Excellence.