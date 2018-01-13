Change the Rules: Civic Board Game Night

Three questions:

*Can playing games help us think differently about how we act in our community?

*The military often use games to plan multiple strategies for warfare. Can that be applied to civic life?

*Most importantly, do you like fun and cookies and fun again?

Have you ever thought to yourself, “Hey Settlers of Catan is really great and Monopoly’s a lot of fun, but what could I do to make these games more realistic, closer to a world I want to see, more civic…?”. That’s okay, no one has ever thought that. But we’re going to try it out tonight!

If you enjoy meeting new and interesting people, or having a great time with people you already know, then come on out and play some games and see how we can change the rules to either make things more realistic or to create new possible solutions.

We’ll have lots of new and classic games (and also some funky vintage games provided by the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls, & Toys), as well as great treats.

$5 suggested donation, but only if you can/want to.

