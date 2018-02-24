Home Bigger Than Houses: East Side
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
Share your experiences and hear about solutions.
What kind of a community are we right and what do we HOPE we’ll be? What do we FEAR we’ll be? Come enjoy the rich and diverse culture and tasty foods from the Westside and the Eastside while exploring creative solutions to our housing crisis. With music, poetry, food, resident experts, and YOU!
