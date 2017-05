Join the Mile High Freedom Bands for our first annual free swing concert in the park – A Midsummer Night’s Jazz. What’s better on a cool summer evening that sitting out in the park with the dogs and family on a blanket watching the sun set over the lake and listening to some great jazz tunes played by Freedom Swing!

A Midsummer Night’s Jazz will take place at the City Park Pavilion, 1700 North York St. in Denver on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7:30pm and is free to everyone!