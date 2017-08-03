A(nother) Night of Grand Guignol

Le Théâtre du Grand-Guignol was a Victorian theatre in Paris that specialized in showcasing the most stylized, gory and shocking horror theatre in the world. Founded in melodrama, the Grand Guignol’s plays were meant to stun and terrorize audiences; and the theatre even boasted an on-staff doctor to resuscitate victimized patrons. Join us for our second imagining of classic Grand-Guignol, showcasing two short horror plays written by Dakota C. Hill and Jeff Garland, with live music by Odyle.​ Performances are August 3rd through the 12th at 8 pm. Join us and spread the contagion.