A Taste of Film Fest - Trailer Day

The Elaine Wolf Theatre 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80246

Trying to decide what to see during our Denver Jewish Film Festival this year? Join us for trailer day. We will be runnig all the film trailers on loop in the Wolf to help you pick. Come watch a couple trailers or watch them all, the choice is yours. We'll provide the popcorn.

Info
The Elaine Wolf Theatre 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80246 View Map
Advertiser - Event, Arts - Event, Film - Event
303-399-2660
303-399-2660
