Acapellooza 2017

Enjoy some great a cappella singing from a variety of local groups as we present the 2nd ACAPPELLOOZA 2017 competition. Celebrity judges and audience participation will determine the winners, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three groups. The Sound of the Rockies will sing a number of songs and will feature their contest set for the 2017 Barbershop International Competition in Las Vegas during the fourth of July week. The Sound of the Rockies, Denver's premier men's a cappella singing group, will thrill and amaze you with their new sound under the direction of Mark Hale, a four time Gold Medal winning choral director.