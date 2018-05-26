Acrylic Paint Pouring

Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204

Paint with full-time working artist, Tabetha Landt, in her studio in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe! We'll pour paints onto a canvas, then tip and tilt the canvas, using gravity to move the paint around. The colors swirl and form a super cool abstract painting! $55 No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun! See all classes offered - www.DenverArtClasses.com

Info
Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Arts - Event, Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Workshops - Event
720-279-7911
