Acrylic Paint Pouring Sat. 2/10 1pm

What is acrylic paint pouring? It's a form of abstract painting using fluid acrylic paints. It's fun and easy!

How does it work? We'll pour paints onto a canvas, then tip and tilt the canvas, using gravity to move the paint around. The colors swirl and form a super cool abstract painting!

Start thinking about the colors you'd like to use before you come in! Choose from blue, red, yellow, green, purple, white, black, silver and copper. You'll get 2 8x10 canvases to work with!

The process moves fairly quickly - plan on about 45 minutes of painting time.

The price includes two 8x10 canvases and all all supplies.

We end up with a lot of paint on the canvases, so they'll need to dry overnight before you can handle them. Trays will be available so you can take your paintings home after class.

