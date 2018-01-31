Acrylic Painting Class: City Dwellers 1/31

Never painted? No problem- we'll show you how! If you HAVE painted before, you'll, develop and improve your skills, while relaxing and having a good time. And, you'll go home with a painting that you created!

All art supplies included, or bring your own and save 40%! (Enter coupon code SUPPLIES to apply discount)

Paint along with Denver artist Tabetha Landt in her studio on Santa Fe Drive. Tabetha will walk you through recreating the featured painting. Take as much creative license as you like to put your own spin on your canvas to truly make it your own work of art!

No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun!

Cost $35