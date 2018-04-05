Colorado State University's Department of Communication Studies hosts the 3rd annual ACT Human Rights Film Festival in Fort Collins, Colorado, from April 5-14. ACT curates a never-before seen collection of the world's most daring, relevant, compelling, and beautiful films that explore and reveal issues impacting the human experience, from climate change and democracy in crisis to the fight for LGBTQ rights and building a life from the ruins of war. Film directors and guests appear following screening for Q&A sessions moderated by subject matter experts. Films screen at the CSU Lory Student Center Theatre, The Lyric, and the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre. Visit the festival website at www.actfilmfest.org for program line-up, tickets, and news.

Ticket Prices:

Individual tickets: $10 GA/$5 students with ID

Fest 5-Pack: $40 GA/$20 students with ID

Festival Pass: $90 GA/$45 students with ID

*A limited number of Fest 5-Pack and Festival Passes will be available.

Venue Information:

CSU Lory Student Center Theater

1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80523

Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre

417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Lctix.com

The Lyric

1209 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

lyriccinema.com