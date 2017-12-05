Active Minds presents: Afghanistan

In October of 2001, the U.S. led a coalition invasion of Afghanistan seeking to oust the ruling Taliban and find Al Qaeda leaders, including Osama bin Laden in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. Join Active Minds for a look at the story of Afghanistan, both before and since 9/11. We will also take a look forward at what the future holds for this war-torn country. This program is sponsored by Rosemark Senior Living, and Home Care Resources.