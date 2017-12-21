Active Minds presents: Argentina
Ross-University Hills Branch Library 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver, Colorado 80222
Argentina can fairly be described as “up and coming”…again. Once one of the wealthiest countries in the world, Argentina suffered economic disruption and political instability after the Great Depression that lasted into the early 21st century. Recently, however, the economy is growing and they are on a path toward international integration under the leadership of President Mauricio Macri. Join Active Minds as we review Argentina’s history, culture, current status, and future prospects.
Info
