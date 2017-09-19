Active Minds presents: Brexit

On June 23, 2016 British voters elected to exit the European Union, sending global stock markets sharply down and provoking global reactions running the gamut from horror to congratulations. Join Active Minds as we place this pivotal event in its historic context and explore where this high stakes path may lead, not only for the UK, but also the EU and the rest of the world. RSVP: 303-412-5480
Info
Kipling Meadows 7175 Kipling St., Denver, Colorado 80123 View Map
Seniors - Event, Talks & Readings - Event