Active Minds presents: Water in Colorado

Water may well become the most disputed natural resource of the 21st century. Population growth, climate change, urbanization and other factors have put increasing pressure on a finite resource. Competing water interests have affected Colorado’s history for over 100 years. The legal right to divert and use water in Colorado has been debated, legislated and litigated since before the time of statehood in 1876. Join Active Minds as we seek to understand our water history, the current challenges, and what the future holds for our use of this precious resource.