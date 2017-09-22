Buddhism is the fourth largest religion in the world with some 500 million adherents. Join Active Minds for an examination of its origins, teachings, beliefs and practices. We will discuss the life and teachings of Siddhartha Gautama (Buddha) and discuss the various types of Buddhism, including Zen Buddhism, Tibetan Buddhism, and others. This program is sponsored by Rosemark Senior Living, Home Care Resources, and JFS Senior Solutions.
Active Minds presents: Buddhism
Virginia Village branch library 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80222
Virginia Village branch library 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map
Seniors - Event, Talks & Readings - Event