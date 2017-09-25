Active Minds presents: Mountains Music

Can music re-create the power and majesty of mountains? Gustav Mahler was sure of it. During a summertime stroll, the Austrian composer discouraged his friend Bruno Walter from gawking at nearby peaks. “You don't need to look,” Mahler said, gesturing to the Alps. “I've already composed all this.” Indeed, his Third Symphony captures the grandeur of those rocky cliffs. Mountains have inspired numerous composers, as we'll discover in this Active Minds program, featuring works by Strauss, Hovhaness, Grieg, Mussorgsky – as well as songs by John Denver, Rodgers and Hammerstein and others. This location always fills up. Attendees need to RSVP well in advance and it is unlikely there will be spots for folks that do not RSVP. No groups please.