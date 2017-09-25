Active Minds presents: Somalia

Somalia's history is a story of Colonialism yielding to authoritarianism dissolving into anarchy. Chaos has reigned since the early 1990's with rampant wars between rival clans, with no functional government in charge. Severe famine prompted the United Nations and the U.S. to intervene in the 1990's with decidedly mixed results. Lately, the Islamist extremist group Shabab has added another challenge to the mix. Join Active Minds as we examine Somalia's troubled path and where it may be leading.