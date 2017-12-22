Active Minds presents: Buddhism
Malley Senior Recreation Center 3380 S. Lincoln St., Denver, Colorado Englewood
Buddhism is the fourth largest religion in the world with some 500 million adherents. Join Active Minds for an examination of its origins, teachings, beliefs and practices. We will discuss the life and teachings of Siddhartha Gautama (Buddha) and discuss the various types of Buddhism, including Zen Buddhism, Tibetan Buddhism, and others. This event is sponsored by Porter Adventist Hospital and Autumn Heights Health Care Center.
