Active Minds presents: Buddhism

Malley Senior Recreation Center 3380 S. Lincoln St., Denver, Colorado Englewood

Buddhism is the fourth largest religion in the world with some 500 million adherents. Join Active Minds for an examination of its origins, teachings, beliefs and practices. We will discuss the life and teachings of Siddhartha Gautama (Buddha) and discuss the various types of Buddhism, including Zen Buddhism, Tibetan Buddhism, and others. This event is sponsored by Porter Adventist Hospital and Autumn Heights Health Care Center.

Malley Senior Recreation Center 3380 S. Lincoln St., Denver, Colorado Englewood
303-762-2660
