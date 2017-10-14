Active Minds presents: Cuba: Past, Present & Future
Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
With U.S. policy toward Cuba currently at a potential inflection point, join Active Minds for a past, present and future look at our communist neighbor to the south. We will cover Castro’s revolution, the Bay of Pigs, the Cuban Missile Crisis, Guantánamo Bay and current implications of the change in U.S. policy.
Info
Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Seniors - Event