Active Minds presents: Dinosaurs!

Join Active Minds as we look at new discoveries that have changed the thinking about Dinosaurs, one of the most fascinating creatures ever to inhabit our planet. From the beginnings of the Dinosaur era to the mass extinctions that eliminated their presence, we’ll look at the types, habits, and history of these amazing creatures. We’ll also look at how new technologies used to study dinosaurs have altered previous assumptions about the existence and demise these prehistoric giants. This program is sponsored by Alexander Properties.