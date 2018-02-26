Active Minds presents: Iceland

After many years of strong economic growth, Iceland’s banking system collapsed in 2008 resulting in a severe economic depression. Today the economy is growing again and Iceland has become a popular tourist destination. Join Active Minds as we review Iceland’s history and explore some of the characteristics of the country that make it unique among the countries of the world.

