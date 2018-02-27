Active Minds presents: Muhammad Ali

Born Cassius Clay, the professional boxer known as Muhammad Ali was widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and controversial sports figures of the 20th century. Known for his outspoken approach, Ali fought for Civil Rights in both words and actions. He was an outspoken critic of the Vietnam War and was banned from boxing for over three years for refusing to be inducted after being drafted. Despite losing these years in the prime of his career, Ali’s accomplishments in the ring remain unmatched. Join Active Minds as we review the life and legacy of the man often referred to simply as “The Greatest.”