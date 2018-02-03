Active Minds presents: Origin of the Blues

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Join Active Minds as we look at the early days of the blues, from its roots in African American oral tradition to its rise as a mainstream American musical style.  We’ll explore the role of classic blues and prominent blues musicians in the early 20th century, examine the musical characteristics that make it different, and discuss how the blues has influenced other popular music genres.

Info
Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
Library - Event, Seniors - Event
720-865-1111
